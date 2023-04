Mary M. Lamey, 96, of Delancey, passed away April 24, 2023 at Christ the King Manor. She was born on February 23, 1927 in Delancey the daughter of the late Frank and Anna (Koromaus) Valyo. On August 28, 1948 she married Thomas H. Lamery, Sr., whom preceded her in death on November 29, 1983. She was a member Saints Cosmas […]

