Kenneth E. Miller, 77, of Cloe, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023 at Laurel Brook Landing in Brookville. He was born May 29, 1945 to Henry and Glendola (Frampton) Miller in Punxsutawney. He married Carol Ruth May 14, 1966 and they enjoyed 57 years of marriage together. Ken was an active member of the Cloe United Methodist Church for […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/kenneth-e-miller/