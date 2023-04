Joseph J. (Guiseppe) Calabria, Sr., of Kersey, PA, died unexpectedly on April 22, 2023, at Penn Highlands-DuBois. A son of the late Luigi and Eugenia (Disossi) Calabria, he was born on October 22, 1933 in Gizzeria, Italy. Joe came to USA as a young child and lived most of his life in Pittsburgh until relocating to Benezette and Kersey. Joe […]

