DUBOIS – Democratic candidate Diane Bernardo has announced her bid for reelection to City of DuBois Council.

As a tireless advocate in ownership and protection of the city’s water assets, she voted no to form a water authority as proposed by the Sandy Township Supervisors in the consolidation plan.

The appointed water authority board would have the power to sell off water assets, raise rates and spend money without having to face voters.

The only recourse for residents to dispute the board’s actions would be to bring suit against the water authority in the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas.

The DuBois Reservoir and water wells are under threat with permitting of a disposal injection well projected to pump 30,000 gallons of fracked water daily into the DuBois area underground.

Testifying before the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and through letters and personal appointments, Bernardo petitioned Pennsylvania legislators for the need to increase environmental safety standards and funds for increased expenses incurred by municipalities from activity related to the gas drilling industry.

Protecting DuBois residents’ general welfare and their property values, she introduced Council Bill NO.1892 prohibiting the construction of disposal injection wells, seismographic surveying or seismic testing and the commercial extraction of natural gas in all residential, office, commercial and transitional zoning districts within the corporate boundaries of the City of DuBois.

Bernardo also voted for a water protection plan and purchase of stream data loggers, which continuously work to detect any contaminants that could enter the streams feeding the DuBois Reservoir, and expresses intent to continue to “protect our city and its resources.”

Working with the PA Municipal League of Cities and community leaders, she continues to press for legislative amendments allowing municipal police officers’ use of radar guns with regard to speed.

“Painted lines and stopwatches are woefully inadequate equipment for a state with the second highest, speed-related mortality rate in the nation,” states Bernardo.

She also credits her real estate background for aiding in DuBois Planning Commission land use reviews and working with people to make a project happen, if possible.

With a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in education, Bernardo voluntarily tutors students who have fallen behind due to COVID and helps adults prepare for the GED equivalency.

Her volunteer work extends to the DuBois Relay for Life, Gateway Humane Society, DuBois Nursing Home Auxiliary and other organizations.