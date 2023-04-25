Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have risen 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.76/gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.

Prices in Pennsylvania are 21.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 42.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.0 cents in the last week and stands at $4.12 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.37/gallon while the most expensive was $4.59/gallon, a difference of $1.22/gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.64/gallon Monday.

The national average is up 22.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 46.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back 10 years:

April 24, 2022: $4.19/g (U.S. Average: $4.11/g)

April 24, 2021: $3.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)

April 24, 2020: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $1.74/g)

April 24, 2019: $3.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)

April 24, 2018: $3.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)

April 24, 2017: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)

April 24, 2016: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.14/g)

April 24, 2015: $2.67/g (U.S. Average: $2.51/g)

April 24, 2014: $3.72/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)

April 24, 2013: $3.47/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg – $3.72/g, down 1.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.73/g.

Hagerstown – $3.54/g, down 5.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.59/g.

York – $3.78/g, down 0.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.79/g.

“For the first time in several weeks, the national average price of gasoline has seen a decline, and while the fall was quite small, the bigger news may be that we may have seen a short-term peak for the price of gasoline. While any unexpected outages could push it up again, there is a rising possibility that barring such, we may have seen our high-water mark for the national average for the summer,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“Typically, gas prices peak between May and June, and with the oil market showing significant cracks in strength, we may have seen the peak in the national average already occur, a few weeks earlier than average.

“While it’s possible we could go higher later this summer should a major hurricane target sensitive infrastructure, it appears the odds that the national average will miss the $4 per gallon mark are rising. It’s certainly looking optimistic for motorists.”

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data.

GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy data is accessible at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.