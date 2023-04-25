CURWENSVILLE – Curwensville Alliance Church is planning a “Night of Worship” that will have a global impact.

The service, being held Sunday, April 30, will support the church’s year-round Operation Christmas Child shoebox collection.

It will take place from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the church, which is located at 725 Susquehanna Ave. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m.

Everyone is welcome.

Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, collects gift-filled shoeboxes and delivers them to children worldwide.

For most boys and girls, it’s the first gift they have ever received and a tangible expression of God’s love for them.

The “Night of Worship” is an opportunity for community members to become part of the church’s global impact.

The church will graciously be accepting financial support or donations of filler items like school supplies and small toys.

“Soak in the atmosphere and enjoy some snacks,” service hosts share on their social media event page.

“You can expect an uplifting evening filled with worship, music and praise that will fill your heart with joy and inspiration.”

In addition to the worship and music, there will be giveaways, including a certificate for free use of the Country Club Pool.

For more info, please visit the church’s official Facebook event page or Web site: https://www.curwensvillealliance.org/.

About Operation Christmas Child

Across the United States, Operation Christmas Child collected over 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries, it’s now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.

Through shoeboxes—packed with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items—volunteers deliver joy and a tangible expression of God’s love. It’s often the first gift these children have ever received.

Through the continued generosity of donors since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 209 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories.

This year, the ministry delivered its milestone 200 millionth shoebox, which was packed on a country-wide tour and then hand-delivered to a young girl in war-torn Ukraine in January.

Since 2009, more than 35.4 million children have participated in the 12-lesson discipleship course, The Greatest Journey.

More than 24.9 children have graduated from this program with over 17.5 million boys and girls making decisions for Christ.

In 2023, Samaritan’s Purse also marks the 50 millionth child discipled through The Greatest Journey and previously The Mailbox Club.

This year, shoeboxes from western and central Pennsylvania are reaching children in places like Peru, Paraguay, Ecuador, Ukraine, Malawi, South Africa and The Philippines.