Dear Editor:

Freedom of speech is a precious right that comes with consequences.

When a county commissioner uses his official Facebook page to abuse DuBois City Council members, those consequences are also felt by the constituents.

Unfortunately, Commissioner Dave Glass has recently used his official Facebook page and the commissioner’s office as a bully pulpit.

Although Mr. Glass lives in DuBois, he has only met with DuBois City Council one time in four years. He recently took away from DuBois $200,000 of grant money for water resource improvements.

He then gave our $200,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds to Sandy Township based upon his misinformation and lack of inquiry into the city’s finances.

The financial health of DuBois is evident in our receiving an $85 million PENNVEST low-interest loan and grant for water asset upgrades and a $1.2 million grant for park improvements from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.

PENNDOT awarded us a $264,528 grant for traffic signal upgrades. This is a partial list. These huge monetary awards highlight our city’s fiscal vitality and stewardship.

Glass’ record of accomplishments for DuBois City residents is abysmal, at best. He did manage to enrich his family by hiring one family member for a high-wage, Clearfield County Government job.

Let’s think about those words “honesty and integrity” as they apply to people living in glass houses.

Diane Bernardo

DuBois City Council Member