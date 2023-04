John William Brooks Jr., 73, went to be with the Lord on April 21, 2023, surrounded by his children. John, affectionately known as Bill, was born August 28, 1949, in Punxsutawney, PA, to the late John William Brooks, Sr. and Henrietta (Long) Brooks. He was a graduate of Punxsutawney High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he […]

