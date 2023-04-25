DUBOIS- In light of recent circumstances regarding the alleged financial mismanagement of the City of DuBois, three residents have launched write-in campaigns to challenge the incumbent seats of Mayor and City Council.

Pat Reasinger is seeking the mayoral seat, while Jennifer Jackson and Elliot Gelfand seek the two council seats.

All three candidates are long-time residents of the City of DuBois and are committed to restoring integrity and trust to DuBois City Hall through openness, engagement and ensuring proper fiduciary oversight.

Jackson was the first to announce her candidacy for city council. “We need change and leadership. This isn’t about what political party a candidate belongs to.

“We are in this together and have stepped up to the challenge. We love DuBois and want to see it thrive and prosper.”

She also added, “I don’t want to be a career politician. I’m in this for two years. To get this in order for the consolidation.”

“We need to restore confidence in our local government so we can work in partnership with Sandy Township to move forward with consolidation. The people have spoken. Consolidation is a must and we don’t want to see it jeopardized,” said Reasinger.

If elected, the officials will ensure transparency in all city business. This will include making public documents (including minutes, bid documents, contracts, etc.) easily accessible to everyone via the city’s Web site.

Another top priority is to monitor the city financials by implementing internal controls to ensure proper checks and balances are exercised.

Analyses of what contracts have been awarded versus expenses paid for such contracts needs to occur, as does review of all invoices and income generated by the city.

All professional service contracts (such as legal and auditing services) need to be re-examined as well.

Community engagement is a welcome change to the current situation. The candidates have pledged to make council meeting accessible to all, even those not physically in attendance through the use of technology.

They want to start a dialogue between officials and residents that hasn’t happened before with public listening sessions. According to Gelfand, there will be no more silence.

“This is a government of the people, for the people and by the people. We welcome all questions and comments, so long as it’s done in a respectful manner.”

Another aspect to community engagement is to revive the planning commission and zoning hearing boards with city residents.

“If functioning correctly, these boards can be a true asset to the community,” said Gelfand.

Gelfand has been a practicing attorney for 14 years and is involved in many community organizations including the DuBois YMCA and Rotary Club. He is a Mason and has coached youth soccer for the past four years; he and his wife, Jennifer, have two children.

Both Reasinger and Jackson have been long-time business owners and have a passion for restoring blighted properties.

Reasinger founded Pat’s Printing in 1989 and later purchased Nupp Printing in 2000, eventually expanding to three locations.

Reasinger has served on the city’s redevelopment authority for 24 years and currently serves on the consolidation ordinance and zoning sub-committee.

Reasinger and his wife, Patty, have been married since 1982. They have three children and five grandchildren. Reasinger is also spearheading a project to replant trees on Main Street and Maple Avenue.

Jackson has worked and is owner of Brady Street Florist since 1992. Her signature motto, “We create what others have yet to imagine,” has been the cornerstone of her business.

She is a past member of the DuBois Area Jaycees and Rotary Club. She is married with three children and three grandchildren.

Voters will have the option of selecting two candidates for city council on the May 16 ballot and one option for mayor.