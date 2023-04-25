HOLLIDAYSBURG — One day certainly makes a difference in baseball. One day it’s a struggle to get runners in, then the next it seems to be an easy occurrence. The last two games for the Clearfield Bison were just that. On Friday, multiple chances to get a winning run across the plate were missed, but one day ago it seemed to be happening with hardly any effort. Fresh off a strong win over Bradford, the Bison made the trip to Hollidaysburg for a battle against the Golden Tigers.

A day after getting 12 runs across the plate, Clearfield struggled mightily to get on base. All the while, the Golden Tigers were able to take advantage, handing the Bison an 11-1 loss that ended in the sixth inning.

The lone run for Clearfield came in the opening inning. After a walk and single put runners on the corner, Cole Bloom forced a groundout at first, but it was enough to bring Morgen Billotte across home to get the opening run on the scoreboard. At that point, the bats for the Bison went as cold as the outside temperatures.

Hollidaysburg pitcher Carson Kratzer was having himself an afternoon, as he only allowed one other hit on the afternoon. His complete game victory included five strikeouts, and the lone earned run in the victory.

On the opposite side of the coin, Clearfield was struggling.

In the second inning, the scoring began with a bases-loaded walk to Keagan Hockey, then a sacrifice fly by Joe Bukosky put the Tigers in front, the lone lead change on the afternoon. A fielding error by Hunter Rumsky allowed the third run across home before the inning ended.

Hollidaysburg added runs in each inning after that, with the most coming in the fifth.

Already up 6-1, it was a near mirror-image of the second inning. A bases-loaded walk to Bukosky, a sacrifice fly by Matt Smith, and a fielder’s choice from Jake Hileman gave the home squad a 10-1 advantage heading into the sixth. All that Hollidaysburg needed was just one run to end the game.

With one out, and the bases loaded, Smith looked at the first pitch he saw, blasting the ball into center field. Billotte got the out, but in doing so it was far enough out that Drew Banks tagged up, and rushed home for the final run of the game. The ten-run rule stopped the game, as the Bison record fell to 3-9 on the season.

Clearfield’s Craig Mays took the loss on the afternoon, pitching three and two-thirds innings, giving up six hits, only three earned, and seven hits.

It will be a couple days before the Bison are slated to be back on the diamond. The next game will be against Tyrone on Thursday afternoon, weather permitting. First pitch at the Bison Baseball Complex is at 4:30 p.m.

SCORE BY INNING

Clearfield 100 000 – 1 2 4

Hollidaysburg 031 241 – 11 12 0

Clearfield – 1

Morgen Billotte-cf 2100, Anthony Lopez-ss/p 3010, Cole Bloom-c 3001, Hunter Rumsky-3b 2010, Hayvin Bumbarger-1b 2000, Christian Welker-dh/p/2b 1000, Matt Irvin-ph 1000, Will Domico-rf 2000, Derek Mikesell-ph 1000, Kam Kushner-lf 1000, Braison Patrick-2b/ss 2000. TOTALS 20 1 2 1.

Hollidaysburg – 11

Joe Bukosky-3b 2212, Matt Smith-rf 3113, Landon Perry-1b 4010, Jake Hileman-cf 3102, EJ Ulery-lf 3121, Brady Steiner-ss 4110, Drew Banks-c 4341, Keagan Hockey-2b 2111, Derek Clapper-dh 3010, Isaac Miller-ph 1000, Connor McCrystal-cr 0100. TOTALS 29 11 12 10.

LOB: 6/8

E: Patrick, Rumsky-2, Welker

ROE: Steiner, Smith, Perry

2B: Rumsky/Smith, Bukosky, Hockey

SF: Smith-2, Bukosky

FC: Hileman, Hockey

HBP: Rumsky/Hileman, Ulery

SB: Lopez/Hileman

PITCHING

Clearfield: Mays-3.2 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 2 SO, 1 BB; Welker-0.1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 SO, 2 BB; Lopez-1.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 SO, 1 BB.

Hollidaysburg: Kratzer-6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 SO, 4 BB.

W-Kratzer (1-3)

L-Mays (0-3)

BISON SCOREBOARD:

Date Opponent Score Record

3/27 BELLEFONTE 2 – 13 0 – 1

3/30 HOLLIDAYSBURG 5 – 15 0 – 2

4/03 @ Tyrone 3 – 4 0 – 3

4/06 @ Bald Eagle Area 2 – 12 0 – 4

4/10 @ Huntingdon 3 – 0 1 – 4

4/11 ST. MARYS 12 – 7 2 – 4

4/13 PENNS VALLEY 6 – 7 2 – 5

4/17 @ Philipsburg-Osceola 5 – 10 2 – 6

4/20 @ Bellefonte 0 – 4 2 – 7

4/21 @ Brookville 6 – 7 2 – 8

4/24 BRADFORD 12 – 1 3 – 8

4/25 @ Hollidaysburg 1 – 11 3 – 9

4/27 TYRONE

5/02 BALD EAGLE AREA

5/05 HUNTINGDON

5/09 @ Penns Valley

5/11 PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA

5/15 @ Curwensville

5/16 @ Punxsutawney

5/18 DUBOIS