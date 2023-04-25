Story by Rusty McCracken

CURWENSVILLE – The offense for the Curwensville Lady Tide softball team continued to struggle on Tuesday as Glendale rolled to a 13-0 victory in ICC-North action. The Lady Tide failed to put a runner in scoring position scattering just four singles in the contest.

Madison Peterson earned the win for the Vikings scattering those four hits while striking out 10 Tide batters and walking no one. Addison Siple picked up the loss allowing three runs in four-and-a-third innings. The Tide freshman also scattered four hits, struck out seven and walked two. Just one of the three runs was earned.

The game was tight through the first four innings, but several errors for Curwensville aided the Vikings 3-0 start. Siple gave way to fellow freshman Caitlyn Irwin in a rough varsity debut. Glendale roughed up Irwin for six runs in the fifth and four more in the seventh for the 13-0 final.

No Tide batter was able to collect more than one hit against Peterson while no one advanced past first base. Two Glendale batters had two hits apiece. Jillian Taylor, with a double, and Alyssa Sinclair had multiple hits while Kelly Kasaback ripped a triple.

Curwensville falls to 5-5 overall and 2-5 in league play while the Vikings hold a 12-2 slate and are 9-0 in the ICC-North.

The Lady Tide will travel to Williamsburg on Thursday.

Score by Innings

R H E

Glendale 002 160 4 13 11 0

Curwensville 000 000 0 0 4 7

GLENDALE – 13

(CF) Riley Best 4 3 1 1, (P) Madison Peterson 4 1 1 0, (2B) Kaprice Cavalet 5 3 1 2, (3B) Alyson Buterbaugh 3 0 0 0, (PR) S Romano 0 0 0 0, (RF) A Weld 3 1 1 0, (PR) M Markle 0 0 0 0, (RF) Kelly Kasaback 1 0 1 1, (LF) K Kasaback 5 1 1 1, (SS) Jillian Taylor 5 2 2 1, (C) Caitlyn Rydbom 2 0 1 1, (1B) Alyssa Sinclair 4 2 2 1, TOTALS: AB 36, R 13, H 11, RBI 8.

CURWENSVILLE – 0

(C, LF) Addison Butler 3 0 1 0, (CF) Ava Olosky 2 0 0 0, (LF) Sydney Simcox 1 0 0 0, (P, DP) Addison Siple 3 0 1 0, (1B) Teagan Harzinski 3 0 1 0, (2B, SS) Shyanne Rudy 3 0 1 0, ( LF, C) Addison Warren 3 0 0 0, (SS) Natalie Wischuck 1 0 0 0, (2B) Alaina Reitz 2 0 0 0, (3B) Ava Hainsey 2 0 0 0, (DP) Jenna McCartney (LF, RF) Kaylie Shaw 1 0 0 0, (P) Caitlyn Irwin 1 0 0 0, TOTALS: AB 25, R 0, H 4, RBI 0.

Pitching IP H R ER SO BB WP

Glendale – W – Peterson 7 4 0 0 10 0 1

Curwensville – L – Siple 4.1 4 3 1 7 2 2

Irwin 2.2 7 10 4 0 5 7

Batting

2B – Glendale: Cavalet, Taylor. 3B – Glendale: Kasaback. SB – Glendale: Kasaback; E – Curwensville: Wischuck, Reitz 2, Hainsey 2, Olosky, Irwin. DP – Curwensville.

2023 Schedule final overall ICC

March score record record

20 W @ Brockway 21-0 1-0

28 L @GLENDALE 2-1 1-1 0-1

30 W WILLIAMSBURG 7-0 2-1 1-1

April

4 W BELLWOOD-ANTIS 6-4 3-1 2-1

6 W @ Penns Manor 9-1 4-1

11 L @ West Branch 9-3 4-2 2-2

13 L @ Mount Union 5-3 4-3 2-3

17 W @ Purchase Line 17-1 5-3

18 PPD

20 L JUNIATA VALLEY 2-1 5-4 2-4

25 L GLENDALE 13-0 5-5 2-5

27 @Williamsburg

28 PENNS MANOR

29 @ North Star 11:00 (DH)

May

2 @ Bellwood-Antis

4 WEST BRANCH

8 MOSHANNON VALLEY

9 MOUNT UNION

15 @ Juniata Valley

All game-times 4:30 unless otherwise noted.