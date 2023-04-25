HYDE — The Clearfield Lady Bison bats have gone cold the past week, as they were shut out for the second time in three games on Tuesday at the Bison Sports Complex.

The hosts only managed two baserunners off of Lady Raider Nau, one a double by Aevri Hayward, who happened to have one of only two Lady Bison hits the previous night, the other when Alaina Fedder reached on an error.

Nau walked none and had six strikeouts.

The Lady Raiders pounded out 13 hits in the 6-inning 10-run rule affair, blasting two home runs.

On a three game losing streak, the Lady Bison dipped to 3-6 on the season and will be back in action on Thursday when they travel to Tyrone to face the Lady Golden Eagles, a team that they defeated 9-1 back on April 3.

Bellefonte 014 023 10 13 1

Clearfield 000 000 0 1 3

BELLEFONTE — 10

SS Melius 4143, DP Clarkson 4000, C Lose 4000, 1B Brown 3220, LF Ripka 4210, 3B Manning 4222, P Nau 3222, RF Cotter 3000, CF Rimmey 4120. TOTALS 33 10 13 8.

CLEARFIELD — 0

CF Ruby Singleton 3000, SS Aevril Hayward 3010, P Alaina Fedder 2000, DP Faith Gardner 2000, RF Eve Siegel 2000, 3B Sam Campolong 2000, C Anna Twigg 2000, 2B Mia Helsel 2000, 1B Haley Billotte 2000, LF/flex Madi McBride 0000. TOTALS 20 0 1 0.

E – Nau; Hayward – 2, McBride. 2B – Hayward; Brown. HR – Melius, Manning. HBP – Cotter.

PITCHING:

Fedder (3-5) 6 IP, 13 H, 10 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, 1 HB

Nau 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K

Lady Bison Scoreboard:

Date Opponent Score Record

3/28 @ Bellefonte 3 – 10 0 – 1

3/31 @ Hollidaysburg ppd. 0 – 1

4/04 TYRONE 9 – 1 1 – 1

4/06 BALD EAGLE AREA ppd. 1 – 1

4/11 HUNTINGDON 13 – 7 2 – 1

4/12 @ St. Marys 0 – 17 2 – 2

4/14 @ Penns Valley 1 – 4 2 – 3

4/17 @ Bradford ppd. 2 – 3

4/18 PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 13 – 3 3 – 3

4/20 BALD EAGLE AREA 0 – 11 3 – 4

4/24 HOLLIDAYSBURG 4 – 12 3 – 5

4/25 BELLEFONTE 0 – 10 3 – 6

4/27 @ Tyrone

4/29 @ Portage Tourney

4/29 @ Portage Tourney

5/01 @ Bald Eagle Area

5/02 BRADFORD

5/04 @ Huntingdon

5/08 PENNS VALLEY

5/10 @ Hollidaysburg

5/11 @ Philipsburg-Osceola

5/16 PUNXSUTAWNEY

5/18 @ DuBois