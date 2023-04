CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Abraxas Youth & Family Services is holding a Job Fair at the Clarion Mall on Wednesday, April 26. The event will run from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Interviews will be conducted on the spot! The Clarion Mall is located at 22631 PA-68, Clarion, PA 16214. To view the open jobs, click here. For more information […]

