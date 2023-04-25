COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Cook Forest State Park will host a series of living history events depicting life during the French & Indian War. (Photos by Darren Troese) Highlights of this full two-day encampment include woodland natives, cannon and musket firing, cooking, primitive skills, blacksmithing, tinsmithing, pottery, children’s games, sutler camp, renown living historians, French & Indian War Era artisans, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/19th-annual-cook-forest-french-indian-war-encampment-to-start-june-10/