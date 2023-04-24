CLEARFIELD – Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 S. Second St., Clearfield, is continuing to hold its Trinity Cares Lunch Program every Wednesday from 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Meals are free and everyone is invited. The fellowship hall is open for those who want to eat inside and socialize. Take-out meals are also available.

For more information about the lunch program, visit Trinity’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/trinityclearfield) or call 814-765-9222.

Worship times and other news and events can also be found there.