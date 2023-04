A visitation for Robert S. Rehm, Jr., age 92 of DuBois, PA and Spring Hill, FL, who died on February 8, 2023, will be held on Monday, April 24, 2023 from 12 PM – 1:30 PM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. A service will follow at 1:30 from the funeral home with Pastor Carl Hill officiating. For […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/robert-s-rehm-jr-service-and-visitation-set/