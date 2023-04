Ray Wilson Dinsmore Sr, 91, of Punxsutawney passed away on Friday April 21, 2023 at Indiana Regional Medical Center. He was born November 12, 1931 to William Arthur and Grace (Monteith) Dinsmore in Heilwood, Indiana County. A veteran, Ray served during the Korean War with the United States Navy and the Marines. He joined the Navy in 1950 where he […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/ray-wilson-dinsmore-sr/