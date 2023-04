Marsha G. McCauley, 85, of New Bethlehem passed away early Saturday morning, April 22, 2023, at her home. She was born on February 16, 1938, in Porter Township, to the late David R. “Farmer” and Mary Elsie (Kerr) Downs. She married Daniel D. McCauley, Sr. on June 1, 1957, and they were married for almost 66 years. Marsha worked in […]

