HYDE — The Clearfield Lady Bison bats were as cold as the weather on Monday at the Bison Sports Complex as they only managed two hits in a 12-4 loss to the visiting Lady Tigers of Hollidaysburg.

With the loss, Clearfield drops to 3-5 on the season, while Hollidaysburg upped their record to 7-3.

After a scoreless first inning, the visitors put up two runs in the top of the second inning.

As is usually the case after a lead off walk, the Lady Tigers worked for a run. A sacrifice bunt and then a single by Rachel Musselman put a runner in scoring position. A sacrifice fly on a nice running catch by shortstop Aevril Hayward in short left field scored the first run, while an error plated the second run.

The Lady Bison answered back in the bottom of the second to knot the game at two. After an out Eve Siegel reached on a misplayed ball by the first baseman to start things off. Faith Gardner was then hit by a pitch to put two runners on. Paige Houser then laid down a sac bunt to advance the runners, which both ending up scoring on a throwing error when the first baseman had her second error of the inning when she threw the ball out of play, scoring Siegel and Gardner.

The visitors broke things open over the next three innings with seven runs to up their lead to 9-2.

The hosts made it 9-4 after two outs, as Haley Billotte was struck by a pitch and Ruby Singleton hit one over the left field fence for her first homerun of the year, making the score 9-4.

After a scoreless sixth inning, the Lady Tigers put the game away with three more runs in the top of the seventh.

The only other hit for the Lady Bison in the game was a fly ball single to left field by Hayward.

Alaina Fedder (3-4) was saddled with the loss after giving up 16 hits, but only six earned runs. She gave up two walks and had four strikeouts.

The Lady Bison have 24 hours to regroup as they host the Bellefonte Lady Raiders on Tuesday. Bellefonte won the season opener 10-3 back on March 28.

Hollidaysburg 023 130 3 12 16 2

Clearfield 020 020 0 4 2 4

HOLLIDAYSBURG — 12

3B Olivia Vincent 5211, CF Alexis Peacock 5232, C Sydney Shay 4043, 2B Abigail Steiner 5131, P Maria Malone 4002, SS Brianna Dawson 3000, PH/SS Mia Hall 1000, 1B Rachel Musselman 4130, PR Alison Stevens 0100, LF Olivia Knab 3111, CR/RF Haillee Chandler 0100, RF Madison Alexy 4110, Flex Mikaylah Vincent 0200. TOTALS 38 12 16 10

CLEARFIELD — 4

CF Ruby Singleton 3112, SS Aevril Hayward 3010, 2B Mia Helsel 0000, P Alaina Fedder 3000, C Anna Twigg 2000, PH Raigan Uncles 1000, 3B Sam Campolong 2000, PH/3B Alaina Moore 1000, RF Eve Siegel 1100, RF Alexus Green 1000, Faith Gardner DP 1100, LF Ava Lynch 1000, 2B/SS Paige Houser 1000, PH Lucy Norris 1000, 1B Haley Billotte 2100, LF/flex Madi McBride 0000. TOTALS 23 4 2 2

E – Musselman – 2; Houser, Campolong, Hayward, Siegel. 2B – Peacock, Steiner. HR _ Singleton (1). SF – Jnab. Sac Bunt – Houser. SB – Hayward. CS – Peacock.

PITCHING:

Fedder 7 IP, 16 H, 12 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

Malone 7 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 12 K

LADY BISON SCOREBOARD:

Date Opponent Score Record

3/28 @ Bellefonte 3 – 10 0 – 1

3/31 @ Hollidaysburg ppd. 0 – 1

4/04 TYRONE 9 – 1 1 – 1

4/06 BALD EAGLE AREA ppd. 1 – 1

4/11 HUNTINGDON 13 – 7 2 – 1

4/12 @ St. Marys 0 – 17 2 – 2

4/14 @ Penns Valley 1 – 4 2 – 3

4/17 @ Bradford ppd. 2 – 3

4/18 PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 13 – 3 3 – 3

4/20 BALD EAGLE AREA 0 – 11 3 – 4

4/24 HOLLIDAYSBURG 4 – 12 3 – 5

4/25 BELLEFONTE 4/27 @ Tyrone

4/29 @ Portage Tourney

5/01 @ Bald Eagle Area

5/02 BRADFORD

5/04 @ Huntingdon

5/08 PENNS VALLEY

5/10 @ Hollidaysburg

5/11 @ Philipsburg-Osceola

5/16 PUNXSUTAWNEY

5/18 @ DuBois