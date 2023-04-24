Clearfield Regional Police
- Around 12:30 a.m. April 23, police attempted to stop a vehicle following a traffic violation. Upon the officer activating his emergency lights, the vehicle turned right onto Stewart Avenue from Weaver Street in Clearfield Borough. At this point, the male driver reportedly jumped from the moving vehicle and fled on-foot towards Clearfield Street. The male was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white sneakers. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
- Police arrested a female on an active warrant through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office. She was located along Nichols Street in Clearfield Borough, and subsequently transported to Clearfield County Jail.
- Police reported that known, adult males entered the CVS store in Clearfield Borough, removed items and used them to damage an outside picnic table. Officers were able to conduct the investigation and found those responsible. Charges are pending on two males.
- Police reported that simple assault and related offenses were filed against a 21-year-old female who fled after she allegedly assaulted her father. The female left the area on foot and was unable to be located by police.
- Police reported that a 23-year-old male from Mahaffey was arrested for DUI after he was stopped along the Clearfield – Curwensville Highway for a traffic violation. Upon initiating the stop, officers reportedly found the male to be under the influence of alcohol.
- Police reported that a 21-year-old male is facing charges after he was reportedly found to be under the influence of alcohol while driving on a DUI-suspended license. He was also found to have an active warrant.