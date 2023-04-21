PSP Clearfield

State police conducted a traffic stop on Highview Rd. in Lawrence Twp. Upon investigation, the driver’s real name was obtained and was found to have warrants from Virginia for failure to register for Megan’s Law. A passenger was also found to have active warrants. Both were transported to CCJ. Charges are pending.

State police investigated a theft in Karthaus Twp. The investigation continues.

State police received a call of a reported assault in Curwensville Borough. Following the investigation the caller, Christopher Chelgren, 38, of Curwensville was arrested for burglary, trespassing, simple assault and other related charges.

State police arrested a know female for trespassing in Bradford Twp.

State Police are investigating a know person for endangering the welfare of a child in Curwensville Borough.

State police are investigating the report of stolen license plates from a resident in Morris Twp. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield at 814-857-3800.