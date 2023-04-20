CLEARFIELD- Are you interested in other countries and cultures? Do you have a strong sense of curiosity, empathy and adventure?

You could make an excellent AFS volunteer or even host an exchange student.

There are lots of ways to help from organizing fun trips, doing outreach to find friendly host families, leading orientations so students better adjust to life in the United States or being a liaison to listen to concerns.

Come learn about volunteer opportunities and how you can help.

There will be a casual, informational meeting on Tuesday, April 25 at 6 p.m. in the meeting room of the CAST building in Clearfield.

Everyone is welcome, even if you are not able to volunteer at the moment.

Unable to attend the meeting but want more information? Contact Britt Madera at bmadera@gmail.com, call/text 412-215-7174, or learn more (or start the volunteer application) at afsusa.org.