Robert E. Kuntz, 67, of Corsica, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023 at Penn Highlands Brookville. Born on March 4, 1956 in Dubois, he was the son of the late Blair and Betty Fike Kuntz. He was a graduate of Dubois Area High School and proudly served his country with the US Army. On September 30, 1986 in Punxsutawney he […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/robert-e-kuntz/