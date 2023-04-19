DUBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare is seeking golfers and sponsorships for its 2023 Golf Classic, sponsored by KTH Architects.

This one-of-a-kind event will be held Friday, June 16, with a 9 a.m. tee time at three locations in northwestern/central Pennsylvania to benefit Penn Highlands Brookville, Penn Highlands Clearfield, Penn Highlands DuBois, Penn Highlands Elk, Penn Highlands Huntingdon and Penn Highlands Tyrone.

Additionally, a separate Golf Classic will be held Friday, June 23, in southwestern Pennsylvania to benefit Penn Highlands Connellsville and Penn Highlands Mon Valley.

This classic is the largest attended fundraiser for Penn Highlands Healthcare. Proceeds benefit cardiac care services at the Penn Highlands Healthcare facilities.

“Each year, our Golf Classic gets bigger and better, and this year’s event promises to be challenging and fun,” said Lindsey Herzing, manager of donor relations for Penn Highlands Healthcare.

“The Golf Classic is an excellent opportunity for sponsoring businesses and organizations to receive community exposure and it is a great networking event for the golfers.”

Teams and individuals are encouraged to register online. For those who are unable to golf, there are many sponsorship opportunities available.

For more information, e-mail phhfunddevelopment@phhealthcare.org or call Lindsey Herzing at 814-375-3901. To register, visit www.phhealthcare.org/golfclassic.