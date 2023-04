Paul Raymond “Ray” Shaffer, 91, of Kersey, died late Sunday evening, April 16, 2023 while at Highland View in Brockway. Born on November 2, 1931 in Knoxdale, he was the son of the late Paul and Mildred Gilhousen Shaffer. He was a 1949 graduate of Brookville Area High School and in 1974 from I.C.S. he received his degree in Industrial […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/paul-raymond-ray-shaffer/