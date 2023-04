Lois Margaret Pifer, age 96, of Henderson Township, Reynoldsville, passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours of April 18, 2023, at the home of her daughter Eloise Kosko in Luthersburg. She was born on October 1, 1926 in Winslow Township, Jefferson County, the daughter of the late Willis H. Strouse and Amy Jane (Beck) Strouse. She […]

