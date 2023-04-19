HYDE — Despite the near freezing temperature at the Bison Sports Complex on Tuesday afternoon, the Lady Bison took full advantage of Philipsburg-Osceola playing without ace Alivia Bizzarri and managed to bang out 12 hits in a 13-3 10-run Mercy Rule win that evens their record at 3-3 on the season.

Eventual winning pitcher Alaina Fedder helped her own cause, blasting a 2-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to give the Lady Bison an early lead that they would not relinquish.

A 5-spot in the second inning gave the hosts allthe runs they would need on the day. Faith Gardner got things started with a line drive single to center. After an out, freshman first baseman Haley Billotte reached on an error. A second error off the bat of Ruby Singleton plated both Gardner and Billotte, making the score 4-0. After the second out of the inning, Fedder got her second extra base hit of the game, a double to left, which scored Singleton. Cather Anna Twigg then lined a homerun over the left-center field fence to make the score 7-0.

Junior cather Anna Twigg lined a homerun in the 13-3 Lady Bison victory (photo by J Siegel)

The Lady Bison weren’t done yet, as they put another three runs on the board in the bottom of the third for a 10-0 lead. After an out, Gardner got things going again, tripling to center. A second out looked like the Lady Mounties may get out of the inning unscathed, but Billotte worked a walk as Gardner scored on a wild pitch that went out of play behind the backstop. Singleton then ripped a double to left to score Billotte, who had stolen second. The final run of the inning was scored by Singleton on another wild pitch.

The Mounties avoided the shut out in the top of the fourth when Payton Barnett doubled to center to score Abby Vaux, who had singled earlier in the inning.

Eve Siegel started off the bottom of the fourth inning with a walk, and was taken off the base paths on a fielder’s choice by Gardner. Gardner was then taken off the paths on pinch hitter Alexus Green’s fielder’s choice. Once again the Lady Bison struck with two outs to put up their fourth “crooked number” on the scoreboard in a row. Billotte drove a double over the center fielder’s head to plate Madi McBride who was running for Green. Singleton picked up her third hit of the game, scoring Billotte for the third time.

The Lady Mounties then scored two more runs in the top of the fifth to temporarily avoid the 10-run rule. Maddy Hampton walked and then scored on an error during Mykenna Bryan’s single, and Abby Vaux plated Bryan with her deep single to left.

The 12-3 score gave the Lady Bison at least one more shot at the plate. With one out, Sam Campolong received a walk and advanced on a passed ball. Pinch hitter Raigan Uncles then ended the game with her first varsity at-bat and hit with a single to center to plate Campolong, setting the final at 13-3.

Fedder picked up her third win in the circle, throwing five innings, allowing six hits, three runs, two earned, giving up three walks and netting five strikeouts.

The Lady Bison will host Bald Eagle Area on Thursday in a make up game.

PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 000 12 3 6 3

CLEARFIELD 253 21 13 12 2

P-O — 3

2B Emily Gutskey 2000, SS Maddyx Hampton 2100, 3B Mykenna Bryan 2110, C Jocey Williams 3000, 1B/P Abby Vaux 3121, LF/1B Ashley Havens 3010, RF Payton Barnett 3020, DP Adi Jarrett 2000, CF Emily Herr 2000, P/flex Daisy Wayland 0000, P/flex Ali Muir 0000. TOTALS 22 3 6 2.

CLEARFIELD — 13

CF Ruby Singleton 4234, Aevril Hayward 3110, P Alaina Fedder 3123, C Anna Twigg 3112, 3B Sam Campolong 3110, RF Eve Siegel 2000, PH Raigan Uncles 1011, DP Faith Gardner 3220, LF Madi McBride 2100, PH Alexus Green 1000, 1B Haley Billotte 2311, 2B/flex Paige Houser 0000. TOTALS 27 13 12 11

E – Gutsky – 2, Wayland; Houser, Siegel. 2B – Barnett; Fedder, Billotte, Singleton. 3B – Gardner. HR – Fedder (2), Twigg (1). SB – Billotte.

PITCHING:

Fedder 5 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB. 5 K

Wayland 2.2 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 K.

Vaux 1.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 0 K

Muir .1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

LADY BISON SCOREBOARD:

Date Opponent Score Record

3/28 @ Bellefonte 3 – 10 0 – 1

3/31 @ Hollidaysburg ppd. 0 – 1

4/04 TYRONE 9 – 1 1 – 1

4/06 BALD EAGLE AREA ppd. 1 – 1

4/11 HUNTINGDON 13 – 7 2 – 1

4/12 @ St. Marys 0 – 17 2 – 2

4/14 @ Penns Valley 1 – 4 2 – 3

4/17 @ Bradford ppd. 2 – 3

4/18 PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 13 – 3 3 – 3

4/20 BALD EAGLE AREA

4/24 HOLLIDAYSBURG

4/25 BELLEFONTE

4/27 @ Tyrone

4/29 @ Portage Tourney

4/29 @ Portage Tourney

5/01 @ Bald Eagle Area

5/02 BRADFORD

5/04 @ Huntingdon

5/08 PENNS VALLEY

5/10 @ Hollidaysburg

5/11 @ Philipsburg-Osceola

5/16 PUNXSUTAWNEY

5/18 @ DuBois