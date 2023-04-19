HARRISBURG, Pa. – A historic settlement to resolve claims against opioid companies is expected to bring Pennsylvania more than $1 billion, but clashes over how to spend and oversee the money exemplify the divides in responding to an epidemic that kills thousands of residents a year. (Photo above: Opioid overdoses kill thousands of people each year in Pennsylvania, and settlement […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/expecting-more-than-1-billion-in-opioid-settlement-money-pa-grapples-with-policing-versus-treatment/