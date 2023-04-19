DUBOIS – Theresa Bracken is Sandy Township’s new secretary-treasurer following a unanimous vote by the board of supervisors Monday night.

Bracken has five years of experience working as a secretary for another municipality and 12 years of experience with operating a computer business.

According to Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh, Bracken was rated the highest candidate by the interview team.

Also, on Monday night, the supervisors expressed their desire to pause all consolidation subcommittee meetings for now.

In the consolidation process, the Joint Board that’s comprised of the township supervisors and DuBois City Council has the final vote on any consolidation decision.

The Joint Board hasn’t met yet this calendar year and isn’t scheduled to meet until May 22.

The supervisors believe that enough time has passed, things have changed and that the Joint Board needs to meet to give new direction to the subcommittees.

They said the pause would also reduce consolidation costs on work that may not be relevant anymore.

The supervisors asked Arbaugh to relate their request to Interim City Manager Chris Nasuti at their next weekly meeting.

The supervisors also discussed the possibility of reaching out to the consolidation subcommittees directly.