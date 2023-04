Betsy L. Park Hook, 55, of East Main St. Brookville, PA passed away at the Penn Highlands Hospital in DuBois, PA on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Born Wednesday, July 26, 1967 in Punxsutawney, PA she was the daughter of Richard L. Park who preceded her in passing, and Janet Shaffer Park of Brookville, PA. On Friday, October 17, 2003 Betsy […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/betsy-l-park-hook/