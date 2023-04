DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) – Located at 220 Rail Terminal Road, UFP’s DuBois location is currently hiring a General Laborer. Applicants must be able to read a tape measure proficiently and possess a strong work ethic and dedication to quality. Hours are 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Raise review after 45 days. Must be 18 by the date of hire. This […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored-ufp-parker-llc-hiring-at-new-dubois-location/