SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – New Light Inc. is currently looking to add Direct Care staff in the Clarion and DuBois area. The direct care position will provide support for intellectually/developmentally disabled individuals in a community-based residential program. Competitive starting wage: $12.00 to $14.00 per hour; All shifts available; weekends a must; Licensed CNAs needed; Benefits package; Paid vacation; and Opportunity […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored-new-light-inc-hiring-direct-care-staff-in-clarion-and-dubois-area-5/