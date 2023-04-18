PHILIPSBURG — Despite the cold temperatures, and the potential for rain drops to fall, it was a baseball afternoon and the Clearfield Bison were ready. It meant a quick trip east on Rt. 322 to face off with rival Philipsburg-Osceola. The Mounties were ready for the afternoon matchup, even with weather that felt like it was late fall instead of barely a month into spring.

The Mounties were more ready than the Bison, putting up 13 hits on the afternoon to upend Clearfield, 10-5, handing the Bison their sixth loss.

A four-run opening inning for the Mounties was the big difference. With the bases loaded, Denny Prestash got the runs started with an RBI-single to left. Two batters later, things really opened up when Jamey Massung took an 0-2 pitch deep into center field for a three-RBI double to put P-O up big after one inning. Clearfield tried to answer back in the following inning, plating one due to a fielding error from Aidan Minarchick. But that would be as close as Clearfield would get.

P-O’s Zach Yoder was having himself a day as he gave up only two runs in four innings of work, getting the win for the Mounties in a five strike-out performance.

On the opposite side, Clearfield was struggling on the hill as the 13 hits from the Mounties would be a challenge to overcome. Hunter Rumsky got the start for the Bison, only lasting two and one-third innings. He got dinged with the loss in a six hit, seven run outing.

The Mounties added three more runs in the third thanks to a fielder’s choice by Sam McDonald and an RBI-double by Gavin Emigh. Clearfield would not score again until the fifth and sixth innings, scoring two runs in each. But, P-O would add three more runs in the same innings, giving Clearfield a tough mountain in the top of the seventh to try and tie the game up and force one more half inning. Christian Welker managed to get on base in the second at-bat, but the game quickly came to a conclusion when Hayvin Bumbarger hit a short hopper.

That would lead into the game concluding on a 5-4-3 double play, giving the Mounties the win as the late afternoon rain began rolling in.

Having lost their last two games in different fashions, Clearfield (2-6) will get a chance to relax and get in some practice time as they are not back on the diamond until Thursday when they travel to Bellefonte. The first time these two faced off, which was the season-opener for Clearfield, it was the Red Raiders taking home a 13-2 victory in five innings.

SCORE BY INNING

Clearfield 010 022 0 – 5 9 2

Philipsburg-Osceola 403 021 X – 10 13 1

Clearfield – 5

Cole Bloom-c 4110, Anthony Lopez-ss 2211, Morgen Billotte-cf 4121, Hunter Rumsky-p 4010, Will Domico-lf 4010, Christian Welker-dh/p 3111, Hayvin Bumbarger-1b 3021, Kam Kushner-rf 1000, Matt Irvin-ph 1000, Elijah Quick-3b 2000. TOTALS 28 5 9 4.

Philipsburg-Osceola – 10

Ben Gustkey-c 5142, Jake DeSimone-cf 3220, TJ Wildman-dh 3111, Justin Ivicic-cr 0000, Oliver Harpster-ph 0000, Parker Lamb-ss 3100, Denny Prestash-lf 4232, Gavin Emigh-rf 2100, Jamey Massung-1b 4113, Aidan Minarchick-3b 4020, Sam McDonald-2b 4101. TOTALS 32 10 13 9.

LOB: 8/10

E: Lopez-2/Minarchick

ROE: Bloom/Massung

2B: Billotte/Prestash, Gustkey, Massung

3B: Bloom

FC: Domico, Irvin, Welker/McDonald-2, Wildman

HBP: DeSimone

GIDP: Bloom, Bumbarger/Massung

SB: Domico/McDonald, Gustkey, DeSimone

PITCHING

Clearfield: Rumsky-2.1 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 3 SO, 3 BB; Mays-2.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 SO, 2 BB; Welker-1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 SO, 0 BB.

Philipsburg-Osceola: Yoder-4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 SO, 6 BB; Scaife-3 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 SO, 0 BB.

W-Yoder (2-0)

L-Rumsky (0-3)