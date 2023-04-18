Story by Rusty McCracken

COMMODORE – The Curwensville softball team bounced back into the win column in a big way on Monday afternoon with a 17-1 victory over Purchase Line. The Lady Tide needed just three complete innings to pound out 16 hits to secure the win behind Addison Siple’s no-hit performance in the circle.

“I’ve been waiting for the bats to come to life,” said Tide Coach Allen Leigey. “We have been really working on hitting because there are some really good pitchers on our schedule. The girls brought the sticks to the game today.”

Nine different hitters slapped out at least one hit for the visitors in the game. The majority of the hits came from the “A-team” as Addison Butler (with two doubles) and Ava Hainsey paced the Tide with three hits each while Addison Warren, Ava Olosky, and Alaina Reitz all had two hits. Siple, Warren, and Natalie Wischuck all doubled as well for the Tide.

In the circle to earn her second no-no of the season, Siple struck out seven in three innings of work while walking three and allowing three wild pitches to get away from her in the wet evening.

Both teams scored in their first innings with the help of wild pitches. However, the game belonged to the Tide after that with nine runs in the second and seven in the third. Other Tide players collecting hits included Sydney Simcox and Teagan Harzinski.

Curwensville is scheduled to travel to Moshannon Valley on Tuesday and will host Juniata Valley on Thursday. Both games are set to begin at 4:30.

Score by Innings

R H E

Curwensville 197 xxx x 17 16 0

Purchase Line 100 xxx x 1 0 3

CURWENSVILLE – 17

(C) Addison Butler 4 3 3 1, (P) Addison Siple 3 0 1 2, (SS) Natalie Wischuck 2 1 1 2 , (LF) Sydney Simcox 2 1 1 1, (1B) Teagan Harzinski 3 1 1 1, (2B,SS) Shyanne Rudy 3 0 0 1, (RF,2B) Addison Warren 2 3 2 2, (CF) Ava Olosky 2 2 2 1, (3B) Ava Hainsey 3 1 3 3, (DP) Alaina Reitz 3 2 2 3, ( (LF,RF/Flex) Kaylie Shaw 0 0 0 0, TOTALS: AB 27, R 17, H 16, RBI 17.

PURCHASE LINE – 1

(C) Brooklynn Walker 0 0 0 0, (PH) Maddi Ruddock 1 0 0 0, (CF) Alivia Weaver 1 0 0 0, (PH) Bella Buterbaugh 1 0 0 0, (3B) Aniah Byers 0 1 0 0, (PH) Rylee Lee 1 0 0 0, (SS) Rylee Adams 1 0 0 0, (1B) Kadance Nedrow 1 0 0 0, (P) Addy Buterbaugh 0 0 0 0, (LF) Jenna Mamau 1 0 0 0, (PH) Ryleigh Oaks 0 0 0 0, (2B) Sadie Shaw 1 0 0 0, TOTALS: AB 8, R 1, H 0, RBI 0.

Pitching IP H R ER SO BB WP

Curwensville – W – Siple 3 0 1 1 7 3 3

Purchase Line – L – A Buterbaugh 3 16 17 10 1 3 4

Batting

2B – Curwensville: Wischuck, Siple, Warren, Butler 2. SB – Curwensville: Wischuck 2; Purchase Line: Walker, Byers. E – Purchase Line: Adams 3. HBP – Curwensville: Siple; Purchase Line: Walker.

2023 Schedule final overall ICC

March score record record

20 W @ Brockway 21-0 1-0

28 L @GLENDALE 2-1 1-1 0-1

30 W WILLIAMSBURG 7-0 2-1 1-1

April

4 W BELLWOOD-ANTIS 6-4 3-1 2-1

6 W @ Penns Manor 9-1 4-1

11 L @ West Branch 9-3 4-2 2-2

13 L @ Mount Union 5-3 4-3 2-3

17 W @ Purchase Line 17-1 5-3

18 @ Moshannon Valley

20 JUNIATA VALLEY

25 GLENDALE

27 @Williamsburg

28 PENNS MANOR

29 @ North Star 11:00 (DH)

May

2 @ Bellwood-Antis

4 WEST BRANCH

8 MOSHANNON VALLEY

9 MOUNT UNION

15 @ Juniata Valley

All game-times 4:30 unless otherwise noted.