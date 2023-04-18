CLEARFIELD – Personnel matters were discussed during Clearfield school board’s brief committee meeting Monday night.

Currently there will be nine positions open when the school year ends in June, said Superintendent Terry Struble.

Of those, five will be special education positions with three being elementary and two being secondary positions.

Other open positions will include school psychologist, elementary music teacher and secondary Spanish teacher.

“We have a ninth position out there that we hope to fill as well,” Struble said, “… but special ed has to come first.”

Struble expects those to be particularly difficult to fill but also indicated the others “might not be any easier” either.

More information on the district’s employment opportunities can be found on its Web site.