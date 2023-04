MILLSTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A large wildfire in the Allegheny National Forest has been contained as of late Sunday afternoon. According to Allegheny National Forest Public Affairs Officer Christopher Leeser, the fire, named “River Road Wildfire” by the USDA Forest Service, was declared 100 percent contained at 3:43 p.m. on Sunday, April 16. “Fire crews are still assigned to […]

