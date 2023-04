Janet M. Cherry Esposito, 84, of Main Street, Brockway, passed away early Saturday morning, with her family by her side, at Penn Highlands-Dubois, following a brief illness. She was born on May 3, 1938 in Johnsonburg, a daughter to the late Anthony J. and Emily Papa Cherry. Janet was a 1956 graduate of Johnsonburg High School and was the 1955 […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/janet-m-cherry-esposito/