CLEARFIELD – The Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging is teaming with the Pennsylvania Department of Aging to offer a free fall risk screening and prevention program to adults 60 years of age and older.

“Healthy Steps for Older Adults” (HSOA) is designed to raise awareness of falls, introduce steps on how to reduce falls, improve overall health and provide referrals and resources.

The program is taught by certified workshop leaders and consists of two workshops, approximately two-hours each in length. It is available in both English and Spanish.

This program is planned in Clearfield County from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on May 23 and May 24, at the Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 958 Market St., Mahaffey, PA 15757; from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on June 6 and June 13, at the Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, PA 16847; and June 7 and June 14, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Clearfield Center for Active Living, 1924 Daisy St., (rear) Clearfield, PA 16830.

HSOA addresses many common causes of falls, including environmental safety, balance, strength, flexibility and endurance exercises, nutrition, foot health, sensory deficits (vision/hearing), side effects of medication, health status/disease states, including substance use, the need to maintain an active lifestyle, social connectedness and mental and spiritual well-being.

Interested individuals can register by calling Bobbie at 814-765-2696. Though there is no charge for those 60 and older, registration is required.