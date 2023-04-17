CLEARFIELD – There are fewer than 50 days to the 2023 American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of Central Clearfield County.

Each year, the event brings together the community to celebrate those touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost and take action for lifesaving change. The event is set for Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

This year, Relay For Life organizers are excited to announce the partnership between their event and Revived & Company’s Old Schoolhouse Spring Market.

“We were offered an opportunity to partner with Revived & Company for our event this year. They have been so generous in donating their location and resources so that Relay For Life can remain focused on being the best steward of donor dollars,” said Cammeron Ogden of Relay For Life of Central Clearfield County.

The event will take place at Revived & Company, located at 410 Shaw St., Lower Parking Lot in Clearfield, from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Parking will be available at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds with a free shuttle service transporting attendees from the fairgrounds to the event location running from 9:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Handicap parking will be available onsite at Revived & Company. The walking path will be on Moose Street.

Revived & Company’s Old Schoolhouse Spring Market will take place alongside Relay For Life’s event from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Old Schoolhouse Spring Market will feature a variety of antique and artisan vendors. Live music, entertainment, and food vendors will also be part of this year’s combined event.

“We are honored to host Relay For Life of Central Clearfield County alongside our Old Schoolhouse Spring Market. Each one of us can share a story of someone we know and love who is or has been courageously fighting cancer. Community supporting each other is so valuable. We have been amazed at all that Relay entails, which we never would have known if we had not partnered with them, “said Jill Owens of Revived & Company.

The event theme is “Every Ribbon Has A Color,” which will symbolize that Relay For Life recognizes every cancer and every life touched by cancer.

Event organizers have set a goal to raise $95,000 for the cause. Ceremonies, including an Opening Ceremony, Survivor Ceremony and Luminaria Ceremony will take place throughout the event.

The Survivor Ceremony/Lap is scheduled for 6 p.m. A survivor and caregiver reception will begin at 5:30 p.m. and include a dinner meal.

The American Cancer Society recognizes an individual as a cancer survivor the moment they receive their cancer diagnosis.

For more information or to register for the event as a survivor, please call the local ACS office at 814-762-6204.

The Relay For Life movement continues to be the largest peer-to-peer fundraising event with 2.5 million participants globally uniting to save lives from cancer. Funds raised through Relay For Life directly support breakthrough research, 24/7 support for cancer patients, access to lifesaving screenings and much more.

Though Relay For Life may look different than it has in the past, event organizers emphasize their passion and commitment remains the same.

There are now more ways than ever for anyone, anywhere, to join the Relay community. To learn more about Relay For Life, visit RelayForLife.org/cccmv.