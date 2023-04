Bruce Albert Bloxdorf of Punxsutawney, passed away April 11, 2023. Bruce was born May 29, 1931 in Kenosha, WI, the son of Albert Julius and Ethel Mae (Howland) Bloxdorf. Bruce enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served in the Korean Conflict. After the war, Bruce was stationed at Camp Lejuene, NC where he met fellow Marine Barbara Lee (Reighard) […]

