CLEARFIELD- Members of the John Lewis Shade American Legion Post 6 recently donated $100, plus animal care items to the Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic.

The funds were raised during Legion Madness during the month of March to help kick-off the clinic’s capital campaign to raise funds for a new facility.

Pictured, in the front row, are Legion members Shannon Wolanski, Steve Livergood and Mike Butler.

In the back are members Jim Schucker and Scott Coble, and Geremy Kephart, events coordinator for the Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic.