Monty Mitchell served our country in the United States Army Reserves. Name: Monty R. Mitchell Born: October 25, 1975 Died: February 8, 2021 Hometown: Falls Creek, Pa. Branch: U.S. Army Reserve At the age of 17, Monty Mitchell enlisted as a Private, E1, in the United States Army Reserve with the 629th Transportation Company out of DuBois, Pa., as a […]

