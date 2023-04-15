HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) seized approximately $16 million in cocaine, methamphetamines, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana and other prohibited drugs during the first quarter of 2023.
Troopers between Jan. 1 and March 31 seized 229 pounds of cocaine, 129 pounds of methamphetamines, 24 pounds of fentanyl, seven pounds of heroin, 1,562 pounds of processed marijuana and 65,570 pills of assorted narcotics.
The PSP also collected 1,307 pounds of prescription medication in the quarter as part of its Prescription Drug Takeback Program.
Sixty-five state police stations offer boxes for disposing of unused or unwanted medications 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Table 1: Amount and value of prohibited drugs seized by PSP in the first quarter of 2023
|Drug
|Amount Seized
|Estimated Value
|Cocaine
|229.81 lbs.
|$5,055,820
|Crack Cocaine
|5.84 lbs.
|$93,440
|Heroin
|7.75 lbs.
|$263,500
|Fentanyl
|24.57 lbs.
|$393,120
|LSD – Pills and Paper
|24 doses
|$480
|Marijuana THC – Liquid
|72 pints
|$482,400
|Marijuana THC Solid
|398.70 lbs.
|$1,993,500
|Marijuana Plants
|178 plants
|$29,370
|Processed Marijuana
|1,562.66 lbs.
|$4,687,980
|Methamphetamines
|129.50 lbs.
|$1,295,000
|MDMA – Ecstasy
|0.044 lbs.
|$145
|MDMA – Pills
|184 DU
|$2,760
|Other Narcotics
|515.61 lbs.
|$1,031,220
|Other Narcotics (pills)
|65,570 DU
|$1,639,250
|Total Value
|$16,967,985
Source: Pennsylvania State Police, 2023
For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov.