Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.

Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office

Contact: 814-765-2641, Ext. 2159

Cirsten L. Baker Bench Warrant Brandy K. Bell Bench Warrant Jeffrey A. Bell Bench Warrant Ronald J. Beltwoski Jr. Bench Warrant Devany R. Brantley Bench Warrant Jesse B. Breeden Bench Warrant Alexander L. Brumberg Bench Warrant Ronald L. Bryan Bench Warrant James M. Burnside Bench Warrant Brooke L. Chuba Bench Warrant Christopher N. Clark Bench Warrant Clinton D. Coladarci Bench Warrant E. Jay Corp Bench Warrant Harley D. Davis Bench Warrant Darla L. Deltufo Bench Warrant Tracy L. Diehl Bench Warrant Carlton S. Estes Bench Warrant Kaitlyn R. Evans Bench Warrant Terry G. Fetterman Bench Warrant Nathan L. Folmar Bench Warrant Jacob B. Fyock Bench Warrant Christina Galbrath Bench Warrant Keith R. Gates Bench Warrant Alan W. George Bench Warrant Jonathan E. Gilpatrick Bench Warrant Caleb A. Graham Bench Warrant Jason L. Guthrie Bench Warrant Shane Hackett Bench Warrant Thomas L. Hare Bench Warrant Linda L. Hartz Bench Warrant Isman M. Hassan Bench Warrant Justin C. Heimer Bench Warrant David G. Holes Bench Warrant Timothy L. Hoover Bench Warrant Jacob P. Interthal Bench Warrant Brett V. Jacobs Bench Warrant Christopher R. Johnson Bench Warrant Kylee R. Johnston Bench Warrant Tyler M. Joseph Bench Warrant Justin M. Lair Bench Warrant James M. Logen Bench Warrant Tate J. Lowe Bench Warrant Jennifer L. Lucas Bench Warrant Thomas M. Lumadue Bench Warrant Usman Malik Bench Warrant Logan J. Marshall Bench Warrant Matthew J. Matteo Bench Warrant Brenda J. Middaugh Bench Warrant Matthew A. Nelson Bench Warrant Justin S. Obleman Bench Warrant Justin M. Phillips Bench Warrant Kayla N. Rauch Bench Warrant Angela M. Ricketts Bench Warrant Roman M. Rodriguez Bench Warrant Michael R. Roush Bench Warrant Joseph M. Schabenbauer Bench Warrant Aaron M. Shaw Bench Warrant Jarrett S. Sloppy Bench Warrant Darren E. Smith Bench Warrant Lisa M. Smith Bench Warrant Kay M. Smolko Bench Warrant Daniel J. Sones Bench Warrant Michael Spicher Bench Warrant Virginia L. Stone Bench Warrant Michael A. Strohecker Jr. Bench Warrant Tyler J. Wetzel Bench Warrant Jasiah K. Williams Bench Warrant Lisa M. Wills Bench Warrant Joseph L. Winter Bench Warrant Ashley M. Woodley Bench Warrant Jason A. Yusnukis Bench Warrant Keith J. Zilcoski Bench Warrant