MILLSTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A large wildfire is continuing to burn in the Allegheny National Forest. (Photo courtesy Andrew Turner.) The fire measured at approximately 162 acres and was 30 percent contained as of Thursday afternoon, according to InciWeb, an online database developed to report wildfire and other related information to the public. According to Allegheny National Forest Public […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/river-road-wildfire-approximately-30-percent-contained-in-allegheny-national-forest/