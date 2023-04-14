HARRISBURG – State Rep. Dallas Kephart (R-Cambria/Clearfield) thinks technology is great not only when it works but when you can access it.

“The technological advances we are witnessing are simply amazing in the way they can increase efficiency and productivity, and access to broadband is a key component,” Kephart said.

“The availability of sufficient broadband services is a real challenge in rural Pennsylvania. We need to find a way to close that gap for our rural communities.”

Kephart is joining the effort to do just that in promoting grant opportunities for the Pennsylvania Broadband Infrastructure Program’s planned disbursement of $200 million in federal funding.

The program aims to boost broadband deployment to aid unserved and underserved communities in the Commonwealth.

Eligible applicants include businesses, not-for-profit entities, municipalities and economic development organizations.

Projects must deliver service that meets or exceeds symmetrical download and upload speeds of 100 Megabits per second, with prioritization being given to fiber-optic deployment.

“Applicants must also lay out a plan for sustainability, including repairs and upgrades to ensure continuity,” added Kephart.

Grant awards will be between $500,000 and $10 million, with applications to be accepted online starting Wednesday, May 10, through Monday, July 10 using the Department of Community and Economic Development Single Application for Assistance. That form can be found at esa.dced.state.pa.us.

Questions about this or any legislative issue should be directed to Kephart’s Clearfield district office at 814-765-0609, his Hastings office at 814- 247-6210 or his Osceola Mills office at 814-339-6544.