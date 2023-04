Raymond E. Freeburg, 78, formerly of Ridge Road, Kersey, passed away at Elk Haven Nursing Home on Saturday, April 8, 2023, following a brief illness. He was born on April 19, 1944 in Ridgway, a son of the late Leroy “Cappy” and Frances Sterbank Freeburg. Raymond received his undergraduate degree and his masters degree from Penn State University, majoring in […]

