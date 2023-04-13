ST. MARYS — The Clearfield Lady Bison saw their 2-game win streak come to an end in a big way on Wednesday afternoon against District 9 rival St. Marys, as the Lady Dutch sent the Lady Bison home reeling after a 17-0 two-and-a-half inning game.

Shannon Kaiser no-hit the Lady Bison, while walking three and striking out one. Spot starter Meg Wisor made her varsity debut in the circle for Clearfield, but was saddled with the loss after pitching two innings.

The Lady Bison (2-2) hit the road once again on Friday when they travel to Spring Mills to face off with Penns Valley.

Clearfield 000 0 0 3

St. Marys 6(11)x 17 12 0

CLEARFIELD — 0

CF Ruby Singleton 2000, 2B Aevril Hayward 2000, SS Alaina Fedder 2000, C Anna Twigg 1000, 3B Sam Campolong 0000, RF Eve Siegel 1000, DP Faith Gardner 1000, LF Madi McBride 1000, 1B Haley Billotte 000, P/flex Megan Wisor 0000. TOTALS 10 0 0 0

SB – Singleton, Hayward. E – Hayward, Singleton, Siegel.

ST. MARYS — 17

RF Rosa DePrater 2210, 2B Olivia Eckels 3220, DP Kendall Young 1212, P Shannon Kaiser 1201, C G Surra 2124, 1B Lindsay Reiter 3233, SS Molly Hanslovan 3111, 3B Alivia Eckels 1011, PH Kelly Hanslovan 1111, LF D Rolley 1100. TOTALS 18 17 12 13

2B – O Eckels, Reiter. HBP – Kaiser. SB – Deprater.

Pitching

Wisor (0-1) 2 IP, 12 H, 17 R, 16 ER, 6 BB, 2 K

Kaiser 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 K