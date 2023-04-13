CURWENSVILLE — The welcoming spring air was a blessing to see and feel as the Curwensville Golden Tide took to their home baseball diamond on Thursday afternoon. Fresh off of a win the day prior, Curwensville welcomed in Mount Union for an afternoon delight.

The delight quickly ended as the Trojans showed why they were undefeated on the season, handing Curwensville a 15-1 loss that lasted only six innings.

It was Mount Union getting the big jump on the home squad right away as they plated two runs in the first inning. A groundout to third was still enough to score Cameron Donaldson. One batter later, an RBI-double by Blaine Hunsinger would bring in the second run. The 2-0 lead was all the motivation the Trojans needed as starting pitcher Ryan Scott would have a field day on the hill.

In his four innings of work he would strike out eight, while giving up four hits. That was enough to gain him the win on the afternoon.

Meanwhile, on offense, the Trojans exploded for eight runs in the third inning. A pair of RBI-singles, plus a trio of RBI-doubles, accounted for six of the runs. Add in a ground out plus a sacrifice fly, and the 10-0 score immediately put the shortened game rule on the table. Luckily for Curwensville, they managed to add a run in the bottom of the inning as second baseman Cainen Atherton mishandled the ball, allowing an unearned run to cross home.

With the score at 10-1, the game would go scoreless the next two innings, but the Trojans put the mercy rule back in play right off the bat, literally, in the sixth.

On the very first pitch Braylan Knable saw, he would connect on a deep shot to left field, sailing it over the wall for a solo home run to make it 11-1. Mount Union added another four runs in the inning to set the final, as Curwensville failed to score in the bottom of the inning.

For the Tide, Aidan Finn got tagged with the loss in a 2.2-inning effort, giving up 10 runs and seven hits. All three Tide pitchers struggled on the mound on this day, only striking out two batters while walking five.

Curwensville (3-6) will hit the midway point of the season on Monday when they travel to face Purchase Line.

SCORE BY INNING

Mount Union 208 005 – 15 14 1

Curwensville 001 000 – 1 5 1

Mount Union – 15

Bryce Danish-1b 4210, Cameron Donaldson-ss 5242, Braylan Knable-cf 3213, Cainen Atherton-2b/p 4232, Blaine Hunsinger-3b 3122, Cody McClain-cr 0100, Je’saun Robinson-rf 2100, Julian Weirich-cr/2b 0100, Ryan Plank-c 3112, George Bilger-cr 0101, Ryan Scott-p 3111, Brady Bilger-ph 0001, Wyatt Chrisemer-lf 3010, Abe Weirich-ph 1000. TOTALS 31 15 14 14.

Curwensville – 1

Christian Fegert-cf 3130, Andrew Pentz-c 2010, Dante Lezzer-ph 1000, Logan Kunkle-ss 2000, Shane Radzieta-ph 1000, Ayden Sutika-3b 3000, Nik Fegert-lf 2000, Lawson Neiswender-1b 2000, Merek Sutika-rf 1010, Caleb Bloom-ph/p 1000, Aidan Finn-p 1000, Evan McCartney-ph/p 1000, Cael Butler-2b 1000, Cayden Pierce-ph 1000. TOTALS 22 1 5 0.

LOB: 6/3

E: Atherton/A. Sutika

ROE: Danish/Pentz

2B: Atherton, Scott, Hunsinger-2

HR: Knable

SF: Knable, B. Bilger

FC: Knable

HBP: McClain

SB: Donaldson-3, Danish-2, Scott, Knable, Plank, Robinson, Hunsinger/C. Fegert

PIK: C. Fegert-2

PITCHING

Mount Union: Scott-4 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 8 SO, 0 BB; Atherton-2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 SO, 0 BB.

Curwensville: Finn-2.2 IP, 7 H, 10 R, 7 ER, 2 SO, 3 BB; McCartney-2.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 SO, 1 BB; Bloom-1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 SO, 1 BB.

W-Scott (3-0)

L-Finn (0-2)

Golden Tide Scoreboard:

Date Opponent Score Record

3/20 @ Brockway 10 – 9 1 – 0

3/23 JUNIATA VALLEY ppd. 1 – 0

3/28 GLENDALE 2 – 12 1 – 1

3/30 @ Williamsburg 5 – 8 1 – 2

4/04 @ Bellwood Antis 8 – 6 2 – 2

4/06 HARMONY 5 – 7 2 – 3

4/06 HARMONY 4 – 7 2 – 4

4/11 WEST BRANCH 3 – 17 2 – 5

4/12 @ Cranberry 14 – 9 3 – 5

4/13 MT. UNION 1 – 15 3 – 6

4/17 @ Purchase Line

4/18 MO VALLEY

4/20 @ Juniata Valley

4/25 @ Glendale

4/27 WILLIAMSBURG

5/02 BELLWOOD ANTIS

5/04 @ West Branch

5/05 JUNIATA VALLEY

5/08 @ Mo Valley

5/09 @ Mt. Union

5/15 CLEARFIELD