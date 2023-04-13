CLEARFIELD -The Coat & Sneaker Closet at Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 S. Second St., Clearfield, will be open this Saturday, April 15, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Come and have your kiddos fitted for a free pair of sneakers and a new coat. There are no financial requirements. However, both parent (or guardian) and child must be present.

Sneakers are being made available for senior citizens this year. Please note these are sneakers and not orthopedic shoes.

For more information about the Coat & Sneaker Closet, call the church office at 814-765-9222 or visit the Facebook page (www.facebook.com/trinityclearfield).

Worship times and other news and events can also be found there.